CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 LIVE: Though an official announcement is still awaited, speculations are rife that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would declare class 10, 12 result 2022 date and time anytime soon on its official website cbse.gov.in. If reports are to be believed, CBSE has concluded the evaluation of the answer sheets and compiled the results so that the results can be declared at the earliest. Once declared, students can check their final scores on cbse.gov.in. Stay tuned to India.com for latest and authentic updates on CBSE class 10, 12 results date and time, direct link, merit list, etc.Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: How to Check CBSE Term 2 Marksheet on DigiLocker, Umang App, And Other Official Websites