CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023 Tomorrow? Fake Notice Goes Viral. Check Board Official’s Statement Here

Amid speculations and rumours about the CBSE Result 2023, a fake notice is being circulated on social media platforms stating that the CBSE Class 10, 12 result will be announced on May 11, 2023.

CBSE Board Class 10 Result 2023: Check Pass Percentage Of Boys In Last 5 Years.(Photo Credit: India.com)

CBSE Result 2023: The CBSE Class 10, and 12 Result 2023 will be declared by the Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) anytime soon. Amid speculations and rumours about the CBSE Result 2023, a fake notice is being circulated on social media platforms stating that the CBSE Class 10, 12 result will be announced on May 11, 2023. The anticipation around CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 result is at an all-time high. And students must note that CBSE is expected to announce the exact date and time for the release of the CBSE 10th and 12th board results 2023 next week. There is no confirmation as of yet regarding whether the board will release the results for the CBSE 10th and 12th exams in 2023 on the same day.

CBSE Result 2023 Date Fake Circular

As per the fake CBSE circular, “Result of Class-X & XII 2022- 23 conducted by CBSE will be declared on 11.05. 2023.” To recall our readers, till now, CBSE has not released any official date or time for the declaration of the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2023. Fake notices have been flooding social media platforms, confusing students waiting for CBSE Class 10 and 12 results 2023.

CBSE Result 2023 Date Fake Circular: Board Official Statement

In response to a notification being circulated about CBSE result dates, CBSE official Rama Sharma was quoted as saying to IndiaToday, “Please wait for the official release.” Sanyam Bharadwaj, CBSE examination controller has also confirmed to India Today that the notice is fake.

NOTE: The result notification is fake and should not be taken as the board’s statement. Check CBSE Result Date fake notice here.

CBSE Result 2023: How To Download CBSE Class 10th,12th Board Exam Marksheet?

Visit the official websites of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbse.gov.in, . Click on the link that reads, “Download Senior Secondary School Examination (Class XII) Results 2023/ Download Secondary School Examination (Class X) Results 2023.” Enter the login credentials such as roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID. Submit details and CBSE 10th mark sheet 2023/CBSE 12th mark sheet 2023 will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Nearly 38,73,710 students are anxiously waiting for the CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam results. All those students who have enrolled in class X or Class XII of a school affiliated with the CBSE board can view their CBSE Class 10th Board Result 2023 by logging into the official websites at , . This year, CBSE Class 10 board examinations were conducted from February 15 to March 21 and Class 12 exams were held from February 15 to April 5. Candidates are advised to track the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education for the latest updates.

