Home

Education

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in; What if Student fails Practical Exam? Read Here

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023 Expected Soon at cbse.gov.in; What if Student fails Practical Exam? Read Here

CBSE Result 2023 Expected Date And Time: CBSE has not released any official date or time for the declaration of the result. The official CBSE board results website is results.cbse.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Results 2023: Students can also check CBSE Class 10th and Class 12th Results on DigiLocker and other platforms.

CBSE Result 2023 Expected Date And Time: The CBSE Class 10, and 12 Result 2023 will be declared by the Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) anytime soon. This time, over 38 lakh students are eagerly waiting for the CBSE Result 2023. The results for Classes 10 and 12 are expected to be released soon by the Board, though official confirmation on the date is still pending. Board exam results are accessible through DigiLocker in addition to the CBSE’s official websites, cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE Results 2023: What if a student fails CBSE practical exam?

When the board exam results are announced, the vast majority of students will receive positive results, but a small number of students will also receive results that are less favourable. To pass the CBSE class 10 and class 12 board exams in 2023, students must receive at least 33 percent in each subject. Students who couldn’t clear their exams or perform poorly in one or more subjects can now appear in the exam. CBSE Class 10, 12 result 2023 are expected to be declared in the month of May.

You may like to read

As per a report from Shiksha.com, CBSE has made significant changes to its Practical exam policy for the benefit of students. Previously, any student who failed the CBSE practical exam had to retake both the theory and practical exams. Students who fail the CBSE practical exam will not be required to retake the theory test, according to a new regulation. They will only need to pass a practical exam, which will be administered at the school level.

Note: CBSE Class 10 and 12 results 2023 are likely to be declared in May. However, CBSE has not released any date or time for the declaration of the result.

CBSE Results 2023: Student failing exam to appear for Supplemental Exam not Compartment Exam

The report further suggests that CBSE has decided to hold supplementary exams in 2023 rather than compartment or improvement exams. While the CBSE compartment exam has been renamed CBSE supplementary exam, the prerequisites such as eligibility criteria, application fees, and so on have not changed. This year, CBSE Class 10 board examinations were conducted from February 15 to March 21 and Class 12 exams were held from February 15 to April 5.

CBSE Result 2023: How To Download CBSE Class 10th,12th Board Exam Marksheet?

Visit the official websites of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbse.gov.in, . Click on the link that reads, “Download Senior Secondary School Examination (Class XII) Results 2023/ Download Secondary School Examination (Class X) Results 2023.” Enter the login credentials such as roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID. Submit details and CBSE 10th mark sheet 2023/CBSE 12th mark sheet 2023 will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates are advised to track the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education for the latest updates.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.