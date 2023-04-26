Home

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result Date 2023 Soon; Know How to Check 10th, 12th Marksheet Via DigiLocker App, SMS

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result Date 2023: The board is yet to make an official announcement on CBSE Class 10 result date 2023 and CBSE Class 12 result date 2023.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023 Date Soon; Check Pass Percentage Of Last 5 Years.(Photo Credit: India.com)

CBSE Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the Class 10, 12 result date 2023 anytime soon. All those students who have appeared for the secondary school examination and senior secondary examination will be able to view their CBSE 10th, 12th result 2023 by visiting the official websites of the board – cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Students should keep their admit card and registration information handy as they will be asked to enter them on the result declaration page.

This year, CBSE conducted the class 10 board examination between February 15 to March 21. Meanwhile, CBSE Class 12 exams were held from February 15 to April 5. Both the Class 10th and Class 12th examination was held for the academic year 2022-2023. Please keep in mind that the board is yet to make an official announcement on CBSE Class 10 result date 2023 and CBSE Class 12 result date 2023.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Result 2023 Official Website to Track

As per the information shared by the Board, nearly 38,83,710 students — 21,86,940 in Class 10 and 16,96,770 in Class 12 — were eligible to take this year’s examination. One can download the CBSE Result by visiting the official website given below.







CBSE 10th 12th Board Result 2023: How to Download class 10, and 12 Marksheet

Visit the official websites of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbse.gov.in, .

Click on the link that reads, “Download Senior Secondary School Examination (Class XII) Results 2023/ Download Secondary School Examination (Class X) Results 2023.”

Enter the login credentials such as roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.

Submit details and CBSE 10th mark sheet 2023/CBSE 12th mark sheet 2023 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

CBSE 10th 12th Board Result 2023: How to Check CBSE Marksheet Via Digilocker App?

Either visit or open the DigiLocker app on your device.

or open the on your device. Login using your mobile number. Choose the CBSE option.

Select Class 10 result 2023 or Class 12 result 2023 . Fill in the required information.

. Fill in the required information. Your CBSE Class 10 result 2023 or CBSE Class 12 result 2023′ will be displayed on the screen.

Download the Class 10th Result 2023 and take a printout of it for future reference.

Mobile Apps to Download CBSE Result

DigiLocker app

UMANG App

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Via SMS

You can also check your result via SMS. CBSE will also publish the pass percentage of girls and boys, the toppers list, and compartmental examination details.

Open the SMS application on your phone. Now, Type the message – cbse10 < space > roll number Now, Send the text to phone number provided by CBSE Your CBSE 10th Result 2023 will be sent to you through SMS.

More information about CBSE results via SMS will be provided in the result press release. For any updates regarding the board result 2023, students are urged to regularly check the CBSE website and the board’s social media accounts. For more details, candidates can check the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education.

For more details, candidates can check the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education.