CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: Since the evaluation process is set to be completed in a few days from now, speculations are rife that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) would declare class 10, 12 results by next week. However, nothing has been confirmed as of now as the board is yet to make an official announcement regarding the same.

CBSE Class 10, 12 expected result dates

Quoting CBSE officials, several news portals have claimed that the results will be declared next month, i.e in July. However, the board is yet to make any official announcement regarding the same.

Contrary to the reports, a CBSE official on the condition of anonymity said that the result would be declared by June-end. "The evaluation process is nearly complete and hence, the board could soon declare the results without delaying it to July," a portal quoted the official as saying.

How to Check CBSE Class 10, 12 Results

Visit the official website of CBSE, i.e., cbse.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link which says, “CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022′ or ‘CBSE 12th Result 2022’.

Key in your roll number, school number, and date of birth.

Submit all the above details.

Your CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Term 1 result 2022 will be displayed.

Students are advised to keep an eye on CBSE's official website and social media pages for authentic updates on class 10, 12 board exam results. This year more than 30 lakh students appear for the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams that ended on May 24 and June 15, respectively.