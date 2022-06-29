CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: Sources in Ministry of Education have revealed that the long wait of lakh of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) students is likely to be over by June 10. While the board is expected to announce the class X result around July 4, class XII results are expected to be declared by July 10. Once released students can check their results on the websites of CBSE —cbseresults.nic.in Also Read - Indore's Dancing Cop Grooves to Michael Jackson's Dangerous, Impresses With His Moonwalking Skills | Watch

Websites to Check CBSE Term 2 Result

cbseresults.nic.in

results.gov.in

digilocker.gov.in

Step by Step Guide to Download CBSE Term 2 Marksheet and Scorecard

Visit the official website.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Result, or CBSE Term 2 Class 10 Result 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as your roll number.

Your CBSE Term 2 Result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the CBSE Term 2 Scorecard and mark sheet on the screen.

Take a printout of it for future reference.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: 5 Latest Updates Students Must Know