New Delhi: While the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to confirm the term 1 result 2022 date and time, reports have claimed that the CBSE might declare scores of both 10th, 12th classes on Wednesday, Feb 16. As per the reports of Times Now, teachers have shared tentative result dates, based on the messages on various official groups. However, nothing has been confirmed as of now. Students who appeared for term 1 exams in November-December are advised to keep an eye on the official website—cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in for any updates related to CBSE term 1 results 2021-22.Also Read - CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Board Exams 2022: Here Are Major Subject-Wise Guidelines, Suggestions to Help You Score Well

Earlier the board officials had shared that the result would be declared by the first week of February. A few days back, CBSE’s Controller of Examinations had said that the board was taking time to ensure that the large volume of data from the answer sheets was correct. When asked about the result date and time, Bharadwaj said that the board is working on it and the same will be communicated soon.

CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: Tentative Date And Time

Speaking to Times Now, a few teachers asserted that results for both classes 10 and 12 would be released on the same day, i.e, Feb 16. On being asked further, they said that CBSE is expected to declare class 12 results by 12 PM and class 10 by 4 PM.

However, when the portal contacted an official, he dodged the question saying that an update is still awaited from CBSE headquarters. “We have not been told about the result as yet. We are also waiting,” Times Now quoted Him as saying.

DIRECT LINK to CHECK CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2021-22

Results likely to be better from previous years

Speaking to a portal, CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bharadwaj had exuded confidence that the number of students failing the board exams would be lowered as they would be able to evaluate themselves better and know how much time they need to prepare for the second term which is scheduled to be held in March-April 2022, if the situation remains conducive.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result: Here’s How to Check