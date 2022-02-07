New Delhi: Students of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) are waiting with bated breath to know their classes 10, 12 term 1 results. While the Council For the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the results for both ICSE and ISC semester 1 final exam, CBSE is yet to confirm class 10, 12 result date and time. Specualtions are rife that the result date confirmation is expected by 10 am tomorrow and the results are likely to be released by 1:30 pm. However, nothing has been confirmed as of now. Once declared, students can check their scores by logging into the official website cbseresults.nic.in. Candidates are advised to stay tuned to India.com or they can keep an eye on the official website cbse.nic.in for all the latest announcements regarding class 10 and 12 results 2021.Also Read - CBSE Term 1 Result Likely This Week. Check Tentative Date And Time | Key Updates

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2021-22 | Here Are The LIVE Updates

Once declared students can check their results by following these steps:

Visit the official website of CBSE

Click on the Result tab.

You will be directed to a new page i.e., CBSE Exam Results

For class X results, click on, “Secondary School Examination and for class XII results click on Senior Secondary School Examination (after the link will be activated)

Enter your roll number, centre number, school number, and admit card id

Click on the submit option

Your result will appear on the screen

Download it and take a print out

How to check CBSE 10th, 12th Results if you do not have a roll number?

Students can check their results via Digilocker if they dont remember their roll number. For the uninitiated, the Digilocker app requires Aadhar Card and the mobile number used for registering with CBSE to access the marksheet.

How to create an account in DigiLocker