CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023 Likely To Be Declared On This Date: Here’s How to Check Score Via SMS, DigiLocker

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023 Likely To Be Declared On This Date: Here's How to Check Score Via SMS, DigiLocker

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023: After the evaluation process will be completed, the answer sheet with marks will be submitted to the regional centers.

CBSE Class 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: The CBSE Class 12th board exams ended with the Psychology paper.

CBSE Board Exam Results 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce Class 10th and 12th results 2023 anytime soon. The Board has completed the evaluation process and the result of Class 10 and 12 is expected to be declared by the end of April or the beginning of May. However, the Board has not officially announced any official date or time yet. After the results are released, the candidates can check the result at– results.cbse.nic.in or cbseresuts.nic.in.

The CBSE is likely to release the Class 10 and 12 results on the same day and before the announcement of the results, the board will inform about the date and time.

The evaluation process of class 12 answer sheets is expected to take a further one week or 10 days. After the evaluation process will be completed, the answer sheet with marks will be submitted to the regional centers. The students, who are waiting for the results, are advised to check regularly the official website for the latest updates.

After the results are out, the candidates can check their class 10 and 12 results via DigiLocker, SMS, and other websites.

CBSE 12th Result 2023: Last 5 years’ pass percentages

Year Pass percentage 2022 92.71% 2021 99.37% 2020 94.39% 2019 83.4% 2018 83.01%

CBSE 10th Result 2023: Last 5 years’ pass percentages

Year Pass percentage 2022 94.40% 2021 99.04% 2020 91.46% 2019 91.10% 2018 86.70%

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023: How To Check Score Via SMS

The students can check the class 10 and 12 results via SMS by entering the cbse10 or cbse12 (roll number) (school number) (center number) and sending this message to number: 7738299899.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2023: How To Check Score Via Digilocker

Candidates have to open the digilocker.gov.in on the browser

Candidates have to create an account on this app.

Now log in to the app

Candidates have to click on the CBSE option

Now select the option ‘CBSE Class 10 Result 2023’ or ‘CBSE Class 12 Result 2023’

Scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

CBSE Board Result 2023: How To Check Score Via Official Website

Go to the official website– cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in or cbseresuts.nic.in.

Click on the link ‘results’ on the homepage.

Now a new page will appear on the screen.

Candidates have to click on the link ‘CBSE Class 10 result 2023’ or ‘CBSE Class 12 result 2023’.

A new window will appear on the screen.

Candidates have to enter the required credentials.

Click on the submit button.

CBSE class 10 or 12 results will appear on the screen

