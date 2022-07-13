New Delhi: At a time when students are waiting with bated breath to know their CBSE class 12 results 2022, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a notice which indicated that the Central Board of Secondary Education might take a month more in declaring final results.Also Read - CBSE Result 2022 Big Update: Board Likely To Announce Class 10, Class 12 Results Soon, Check Expected Dates

“The performance of term-l has already been communicated to the schools. The evaluation of term-ll is going on and the process of result preparation will start. The final result will be declared by combining the weightage based on the performance of both the terms. The entire process will take about a month period for the declaration of the result,” said UGC in its latest notice. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Board Expected to Declare Final Results Date And Time Anytime Soon. Direct Link, Steps to Check Scores Here

The UGC, further, asked all higher education institutions to fix the last date of their undergraduate admissions after the declaration of CBSE class 12 results. “It is, therefore, requested that all the higher educational institutions may fix the last date of their undergraduate admission process after declaration of result of class Xll by CBSE so as to provide sufficient time to such students for admission in undergraduate courses,” the UGC added. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: How to Check CBSE Term 2 Marksheet on DigiLocker, Umang App, And Other Official Websites

Earlier reports had claimed that CBSE students can expect their results by July-end. Students can expect class 12 results by July end and class 10 by August first week. However an official word on the same is awaited. For the unversed, CBSE term 1 exams were conducted in November-December 2021 in the method of the multiple-choice questions, while term 2 exams were held in April-May 2022 through analytical and case-based questions.