New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 students, who are waiting for their results, we have some important news for you. According to a India TV report quoting sources within the board, CBSE will announce Class 10 and Class 12 results by the set deadline of July 31. To recall, the board had earlier told the Supreme Court that it would announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results by July 31.Also Read - CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2021 Date & Time LIVE: Class 10th, 12th Board Results Soon at cbse.nic.in | Latest Updates Students Should Know

In its last official notification, the CBSE had extended till July 25 the deadline for schools to submit the compiled marks of Class 12 students. For class 10 results, the board had informed affiliated schools that the 10th Result would be declared soon after the marks are finalized by schools on July 24. Also Read - Basavaraj Bommai Will Lead Karnataka In Path Of Development As CM, Says BS Yediyurappa

Earlier, CBSE Exams Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj had said that the board was meticulously working with schools in order to give accurate, fair and results without any aberration. The board had cancelled its Eid holiday so as to make sure it meets the July 31 deadline. Also Read - Basavaraj Bommai To Succeed BS Yediyurappa As Next CM of Karnataka, Swearing-In Ceremony at 11 AM Today

Due to the pandemic, the CBSE had earlier cancelled both class 10 and 12 board examinations this year and decided to declare results on the basis of an alternated assessment policy. While Class 10 students will be evaluated on the basis of marks obtained in different tests/exams held during the academic year at the school level, the assessment for class 12 will include the marks of students’ performance in classes 10 and 11.

How To Get CBSE Class 10th Result 2021

Go to the board website.

On the homepage, click on the result link.

Login with roll number, registration number, or other required details.

Result will be displayed on the next page. Download and take a printout.

IWPA Writes Letter To Education Minister, Raises Concerns of CBSE Private and Compartmental Students

President India Wide Parents Association Lawyer and child rights activist Advocate Anubha Shrivastava Sahai on Monday wrote a letter to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and CBSE regarding the issues faced by the class 10 and class 12 Private, Patrachar, Compartment, Repeater and Improvement students. Click here to read the entire report.