CBSE Results 2021: With the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) likely to announce Class 10 and class 12 results before July 31, the board on Thursday activated the 'Roll Number Finder' field on the official website i.e. cbse.gov.in. The CBSE class 12 and class 10 students who are waiting for the results can use it to find their CBSE 10th 12th roll numbers using their personal information like Father and Mother's name etc.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the roll number:

Visit official website of CBSE – cbse.gov.in. On the home page, click on the link ‘Roll number finder 2021’. A new page will get displayed on your screen, now click on the ‘Continue’ button. Now select Class as 10 or 12 and enter the name, father’s name, mother’s name and date of birth. Click on the search button and the roll number will be displayed on the screen.

CBSE will announce Class 10 and Class 12 results by the set deadline of July 31, according to a India TV report quoting sources within the board. To recall, the board had earlier told the Supreme Court that it would announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results by July 31.

In its last official notification, the CBSE had extended till July 25 the deadline for schools to submit the compiled marks of Class 12 students. For class 10 results, the board had informed affiliated schools that the 10th Result would be declared soon after the marks are finalized by schools on July 24.

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Wednesday shared a hilarious tweet assuring parents that the results will be out soon. Inspired by the popular web series ‘The Family Man’, the CBSE’s official Twitter handle on Wednesday shared a message asking parents to relax and not to be a ‘minimum parent’.