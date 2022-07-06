CBSE Class 10, 12 Result LIVE: CBSE class 10, 12 results are not delayed and will be declared in the last week of July as scheduled. Earlier it was reported that the CBSE 10th result 2022 term 2 would be announced by July 13 and 12th result by July 15. However, speaking to news agency ANI, an official confirmed, “In comparison to the last two years, CBSE, this year going to declare results early despite COVID 19 impact because the examinations were started late and conducted for more than 50 days.”Also Read - CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Delayed Due to Assam Floods? Official Makes BIG Statement. Check Tentative Dates Here

CBSE Class 10 Result 2022: Evaluation Criteria

The board will notify evaluation criteria for class 10 students soon. CBSE 10th Result 2022 will be prepared by considering the marks obtained by a students in both term 1 and term 2 exam.

CBSE Class 10 result 2022: Credentials required to check final scores

Roll number

School number

Centre number

Admit card ID

Once declared, over 21 lakh students of Class 10 who are waiting for the CBSE Class 10 result 2022 will be able to download the term 2 scorecard from the official websites- cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in.

A Step-by-Step Guide to Check CBSE 10th result 2022