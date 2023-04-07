Home

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2023: How To Check 10th, 12th Marksheet On DigiLocker App, Other Official Websites

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2023: Once announced, students can download the CBSE 10th and 12th marksheet from the official websites of the Board — cbse.gov.in, https://results.cbse.nic.in/ and — results.gov.in.

CBSE Class 12th Result 2023 Date and Time: The CBSE Class 12th board exams ended with the Psychology paper.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) has successfully concluded the annual board examination 2023 on April 5, 2023. The CBSE Class 10 board exams ended on March 21 whereas the CBSE Class 12 board exams concluded on April 5. Thousands of students are now waiting for the board to announce the date and time of the results. It is to be noted that an exact date for the CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 will be notified by the Board officials soon through a notification.

According to the information shared by the Board, a total of 38,83,710 students — 21,86,940 in Class 10 and 16,96,770 in Class 12 — were eligible to take this year’s examination. Along with the Class 10 and 12 board results, CBSE will also publish the pass percentage of girls and boys, the toppers list, and compartmental examination details. The board will begin evaluating answer sheets, after which results will be prepared and announced. Once announced, students can download the CBSE 10th and 12th marksheet from the official websites of the Board — cbse.gov.in, https://results.cbse.nic.in/ and — results.gov.in.

Official Website to Download CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023

results.cbse.nic.in results.gov.in digilocker.gov.in

Mobile Apps to Download CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023

DigiLocker is another method for checking CBSE results. Students can download the app and register on the website digilocker.gov.in. On the day of the results, links to check scorecards will be displayed on DigiLocker’s home page. Registered students will be able to view and download digital copies of their grade sheets, pass certificates, and other documents from the same platform. Check the list of mobile applications to check the CBSE result.

DigiLocker app

UMANG App

Check CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 Via SMS You can also check your result via SMS. More information about CBSE results via SMS will be provided in the result press release. CBSE Board Exam Result 2023 Update: How To Download CBSE Class 10th, 12th Marksheet 2023? Visit the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Click on the link that reads, “ Download Senior Secondary School Examination (Class XII) Results 2023.” Enter the login credentials such as roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID. Submit details and CBSE 10/12th mark sheet 2023 will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference. Download CBSE Result Via Digilocker App Either visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app on your device.

or open the DigiLocker app on your device. Login using your mobile number. Choose the CBSE option.

Select Class 10 result 2023 or Class 12 result 2023. Fill in the required information.

Your CBSE Class 10 result 2023 or CBSE Class 12 result 2023′ will be displayed on the screen.

Download the Class 10th Result 2023 and take a printout of it for future reference. For any updates regarding the board result 2023, students are urged to regularly check the CBSE website and the board’s social media accounts. For more details, candidates can check the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education.

