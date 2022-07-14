CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: While all the state boards have announced their results, two central boards—the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) are yet to declare the final results. Though an official confirmation is still awaited, speculations are rife that the CBSE would declare final results by July-end. While CBSE class 12 results 2022 are expected to be declared by July-end, the board might announce class 10 results by August. Once declared, students can check their final scores on the official website—cbse.gov.in.Also Read - CBSE Could Take A Month to Declare Class 10th, 12th Final Result: UGC Asks Varsities to Fix Admission Schedules