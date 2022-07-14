CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2022: While all the state boards have announced their results, two central boards—the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) are yet to declare the final results. Though an official confirmation is still awaited, speculations are rife that the CBSE would declare final results by July-end. While CBSE class 12 results 2022 are expected to be declared by July-end, the board might announce class 10 results by August. Once declared, students can check their final scores on the official website—cbse.gov.in.Also Read - CBSE Could Take A Month to Declare Class 10th, 12th Final Result: UGC Asks Varsities to Fix Admission Schedules

  • 1:06 PM IST

    CBSE Class 10, 12 Result LIVE: It has been reported that CBSE approached the UGC, saying that some universities had begun their admissions process despite the Class 12 results not having been declared.

  • 12:56 PM IST

    CBSE Class 10, 12 Result LIVE: Students need to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each paper to pass term 2 exams 2022.

  • 12:55 PM IST

    CBSE Class 10, 12 Result LIVE: In case, the official website crashes on the result day, students can check their results via Digilocker using their roll number, school code and date of birth.

  • 12:48 PM IST

    CBSE Class 10, 12 Results Date And Time LIVE: A section of CBSE 12th class students are worried as many colleges like Mumbai University have started the admission process for the academic year 2022-23.

  • 12:46 PM IST

  • 12:46 PM IST

    CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 LIVE: This year, the board is expected to release the merit list. For the past two years, CBSE did not release the list of toppers or merit list as the exams were not conducted in 2021 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.


  • 12:43 PM IST

    CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 LIVE: How to download CBSE Result 2022 online

    Visit the official website of CBSE- cbse.gov.in
    Click on the ‘Results’ tab
    Click on the link available for CBSE 10th Result 2022 or CBSE 12th Results 2022
    Enter your login credentials as roll number, and date of birth and submit.
    Your CBSE Board Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen
    Download and take out a printed copy of your marks and save it for future use

  • 12:42 PM IST

  • 12:40 PM IST

    CBSE Class 10, 12 Results Date And Time LIVE: There is no official confirmation yet on CBSE result 2022. However, the result dates for both these boards will be announced by this month.