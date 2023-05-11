Home

CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Results Shortly; Check 7 Ways To Download CBSE Results

CBSE Result 2023 Date:CBSE is yet to make an announcement regarding the Class 10, 12 result date and time 2023. However, students can expect their results in the month of May or by the end of May.

CBSE Result 2023 Date: The Central Board Of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the result for the CBSE Secondary School Examination(Class 10), and Senior Secondary School Examination(Class 12) examination shortly. “The results of the Board Exam-2023 will be declared shortly,” CBSE in a circular, dated May 10, 2023, said. The official website for CBSE results is cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Due to high traffic during the result hours, the official website may not load properly, as was the case in previous years. In this circumstance, students can try various methods to check and view their results.

CBSE is yet to make an announcement regarding the Class 10, 12 result date and time 2023. However, students can expect their results in the month of May or by the end of May. Here are seven different ways to check CBSE Class 10 Result 2023 and CBSE Class 12 Result 2023.

CBSE Result 2023 Through DigiLocker

Similar to previous years, the CBSE board exam result link may be available on the DigiLocker app and website – digilocker.gov.in. DigiLocker also generates CBSE board exam mark sheets, certificates, and migration certificates. Students must download the application and register to receive their results. Ahead of the results, Students must activate their CBSE DigiLocker Account. CBSE issued the security pin for the Digilocker accounts of Class 10, and 12 students who appeared for the board examination to access and download their documents like mark sheets cum certificates and migration certificates. Students should contact their respective schools to obtain the password and instructions on how to activate DigiLocker.

CBSE Results Through UMANG App

UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) is developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD) to drive Mobile Governance in India. UMANG app will also host the CBSE Result 2023. Students can download the app from Google PlayStore (Android) or App Store (iOS).

CBSE Results 2023 on Pariksha Sangam

The Central Board will release the School Wise Results on Pariksha Sangam. However, access is restricted to schools, and students cannot use it.

CBSE Class 10 12 Results through SMS

You can also check your result via SMS.

Open the SMS application on your phone. Now, Type the message – cbse10 < space > roll number Now, Send the text to the phone number provided by CBSE Your CBSE 10th Result 2023 will be sent to you through SMS.

CBSE Result At cbse.gov.in

Visit the official websites of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) at cbse.gov.in, .

Click on the link that reads, “Download Senior Secondary School Examination (Class XII) Results 2023/ Download Secondary School Examination (Class X) Results 2023.”

Enter the login credentials such as roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID.

Submit details and CBSE 10th mark sheet 2023/CBSE 12th mark sheet 2023 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

CBSE Results Through IVRS, SMS CBSE results may also be made available via IVRS and SMS. Students can obtain results using these methods by dialling the phone numbers registered with the board. More details will be included in the result notification. CBSE Results 2023 Offline The final method of checking your results is to go to your schools. CBSE results are also posted on school bulletin boards once they are declared. Students can go to their schools to find out what their grades are. CBSE Result on results.gov.in Results.gov.in is India’s one-stop destination for board exam results. The National Informatics Centre (NIC) created the website. Students can use this website to download scorecards if the main website is down. CBSE Result on Official Website







This year, CBSE conducted the class 10 board examination between February 15 to March 21. Meanwhile, CBSE Class 12 exams were held from February 15 to April 5. More information about CBSE results via SMS will be provided in the result press release. For any updates regarding the board result 2023, students are urged to regularly check the CBSE website and the board’s social media accounts. For more details, candidates can check the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education.

