CBSE Term 1 Result 2021-22 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared that it will conduct second-term board examinations for classes 10 and 12 from 26 April, however, it has not announced the date and time of term 1 results. The board was expected to announce the results in February, however, board officials are yet to confirm the exact date and time. Once released, students will be able to check their scorecards on the official websites of the board – cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.Also Read - CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: Class 10th, 12th Scorecards to be Released Soon

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2021: Stay here for LIVE updates

Meanwhile, the students are asking the board to cancel the exams. “It’s better to cancel than wait till April 26th, at this rate CBSE cant be trusted to release the results on time, look at term 1”, a student tweeted.

#cancelboardexams2022 Its better to cancel then wait till April 26th , at this rate cbse cant be trusted to release the results on time, look at term 1. — AMJ (@AbhinavMJ7) February 10, 2022

Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results: How Accessing OMR Answer Sheets Will Help Students | Explained

It's been announced that term2 board exams are going to be conducted offline from 26th April and it'll be too late for next session,nearly half of the year(Around may)will be consumed.

So, it'll me more safer and rational decision to again cancel boards exams.#cancelboards2022 — Ashish (@AshishL63727584) February 10, 2022

Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Compartment Exam Results 2021 Declared: Here’s How To Check Score on cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE has warned students and parents against fake circular doing rounds on social media. “Messages/ Information spreading on social media may be considered only after verifying the facts available on Board’s website”, the notice issued by the board read.

The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to declare Term 1 results soon. Those who have appeared for the Term 1 examination are advised to keep an eye on the official website.

All these candidates will have to appear for Term 2 examinations as well. The Term 2 exams will begin from April 26 onwards for Class 10, 12.

CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said that the second-term board exam for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted in offline mode.