CBSE Term 1 Result 2021-22 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared that it will conduct second-term board examinations for classes 10 and 12 from 26 April, however, it has not announced the date and time of term 1 results. The board was expected to announce the results in February, however, board officials are yet to confirm the exact date and time. Once released, students will be able to check their scorecards on the official websites of the board – cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said that the second-term board exam for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted in offline mode.