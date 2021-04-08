With COVID cases on the rise across the country and several states announcing curfews and lockdowns, over lakhs of students who are to appear in the class X and XII board exam this year, have taken to social media demanding cancellation of the exams scheduled to be held in May or conduct them in online mode. Taking to Twitter, many parents and students appealed to the government, education minister and the education boards to cancel the scheduled exams or at least a postponement for now and hashtags like— #CancelBoardExams2021, #CancelBoards2021, #cancelcbseboards2021 began to trend on the social media platform. Also Read - People Have Become Very Casual, Need Strict Vigilance for Next 2-3 weeks: PM Modi During COVID Review Meet

As per reports, over one lakh students of classes 10 and 12 have also signed an online petition seeking cancellation of CBSE Board Exams 2021. "The situation in India is getting worse day by day. When there were only a few cases in the country, they cancelled the remaining board exams and now when the cases are at a peak they are planning to open schools. We urge the education minister to look into this matter and cancel all examinations to be held this year as students are already under a lot of stress," a petition on Change.org said.

Let's us have a look at some of the tweets by students and parents appealing the cancellation of board exams:

Through the images, there is rapid growth of corona cases in India. As increase in the cases could lead to more risky situation for the students who will give the Offline Board exams.therefore, Its a humble request to the Govt of India to cancel Board Exams.#cancelboardexams2021 pic.twitter.com/lCCCmxzcgo — ARYAN KUMAR (@CHAMPIONxARYAN) April 8, 2021

#Cancelboardexams2021 Reasons :-

1) Can you wear mask for 3hrs permanently ?

2) If you tested corona positive then who will give your board exams ?

3) When you will study class 11 and class 12 students when they will study for their competition exam ? pic.twitter.com/VWYYCsv6vE — HARSH Mishra (@HARSHMi99870237) April 8, 2021

#cancelboardexams2021

Everyone please send emails to cbse for cancelling of board exam 2021

We all have last chance for cancelling the board exam

Request all to send

Thank u! pic.twitter.com/sodasb4fLV — Saksham (@Saksham25036343) April 8, 2021

#cancelboardexams2021

Due to increse in case of covid 19

Please postpone exam or cancel exam of class 10 and 12 @DrRPNishank pic.twitter.com/vTWDT5ihFI — Saurabh Uniyal (@Saurabh07634581) April 8, 2021

If CBSE doesn’t respond to our plea to #cancelcbseboards2021 then this is a denial of our basic human right to health. Wearing a mask for 3 whole hours in hot weather is not possible and the new COVID strain attacks children aged 18 and under more. #cancelboardexams2021 — Jayesh Gulabchandani (@JayeshGulabcha2) April 8, 2021

The government should understand how the student will attend the exam in corona’s situation. It should be postponed or it should be cancelled. #ExamCancelHoga #cancelboardexams2021 @VarshaEGaikwad — Humam Sheikh (@HumamSheikh2) April 8, 2021

Soon after the hashtag #CancelBoardExams2021 started trending on Twitter, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made an announcement on April 8, 2021, to confirm that the CBSE board exam class 10, 12 2021 will be conducted as per the schedule, and it will start from May 4, 2021. The CBSE further assured that the board is taking all necessary precautions to contain the spread of Covid-19 second wave during the exam. An official statement has been released jointly by CBSE and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE).

Speaking to news agency PTI, a senior CBSE official said with COVID guidelines in place, the exam centres across the country have been increased by 40-50 per cent to ensure social distancing among students during the exam. “Adequate arrangements are being made to ensure the students are safe and all COVID protocols are followed. The number of exam centres has been increased by 40-50 per cent to ensure social distancing. The staff at exam centres is being sensitised to ensure all guidelines are followed,” the official added.