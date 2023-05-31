Home

CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exams 2023 Update: Submission of LOC To Begin From THIS DATE at cbse.gov.in

CBSE will start the CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exams 2023 submission of LOC from June 1, 2023 onwards

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will start the CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exams 2023 submission of LOC from June 1, 2023 onwards. The candidates who are preparing for the supplementary examination need to visit their schools for fill up the form which will be available to candidates on the official site of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.

It is important to note that the submission of LOC is to be done through Pariksha Sangam link at parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in on CBSE website. Candidates whose name is submitted through the online process shall be allowed to appear for supplementary examinations 2023.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exams 2023: Key Details

CBSE will start the CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Exams 2023 submission of LOC from June 1, 2023 onwards The submission of LOC is to be done through Pariksha Sangam link at parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in on CBSE website Candidates whose name is submitted through the online process shall be allowed to appear for supplementary examinations 2023. The schools will have to use their affiliation number as a user ID and password already available with them for logging in to the system for submission of LOC. The supplementary examination for class 10, class 12 will be conducted on July 17, 2023. The candidates will be informed about the dates for download of admit cards The CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam results were announced on May 12, 2023. The overall pass percentage of Class 10 is 93.12 percent and Class 12 is 92.21 percent.

