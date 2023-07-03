Home

CBSE Class 10, 12 Supplementary Practical Exams From July 6; Check Eligibility, Marks Upload Date, Other Guidelines

CBSE Board Result 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the practical examination with the Class 10th and Class 12th supplementary examinations from July 6, 2023. CBSE has released detailed guidelines for the administration of supplementary practical exams for Class 10 and Class 12 students. One can check the detailed notification by visiting the official website – https://www.cbse.gov.in.

This year, CBSE Class 12th Result 2023 was declared on May 12, 2023. The overall pass percentage this year stands at 87.33%. If going by the previous year’s results, the pass percentage has dropped by 5.38 percentage points. A total of 16,96,349 students appeared for the CBSE board exam. The overall pass percentage in CBSE Class 10 result was recorded as 93.12%.

Who needs to appear in Practical exams during the supplementary Examinations?

For Class XII candidates: In Class XII, a student is declared pass in a subject if securing 33% marks combining both in theory and practical and also separately.

If any student was unable to secure 33% marks in practical in main examination has been placed in the Compartment category and marked as “Repear in Pracitcal”(RP). Such students shall have to appear in the practical examination only in the Supplementary examination. There is no need for such students to appear in theory examinations as their previous theory marks will be carried forward and accounted for. Students who have been placed in Compartment Category due to Repeat in TTheory and Practical Both(RB) shall have to appear in the practical examination as well as in the theory examination in the Supplementary Examinations.

For Class X candidates: In Class X, a student is declared pass in a subject on securing 33% marks or more combining both in theory and Internal Assessment.

If s student is placed under Compartment Category and also absent in Unrernal Assessment, then such a candidate will be awarded pro-rata marks in Internal Assessment on the basis of theory marks awarded in the supplementary examination. No Internal Assessment will be conducted for such students during the supplementary examination as Internal Assessment is a year-long exercise.

Dates For Conduct of Practical Examination

The Practical Examination will be conducted from July 6 to July 20, 2023.

Venue of Practical examinations

For regular candidates, the practical examination will be conducted in their schools. For private candidates, the practical examination will be conducted in the examination centres fixed for theory examinations in the Supplementary examinations.

Guidelines for conducting Practical Examinations with the Supplementary Examination 2023 PDF – Direct Link Here

Answer Books For Practical

The practical answer books supplied by the Regional Offices are to be used for the conduct of the practical examination. It is ensured that the examiner completes all entries in practical answer books carefully and correctly.

Date Sheet for Supplementary Exam 2023 for Class XII – Direct Link

Date Sheet for Supplementary Exam 2023 for Class X – Direct Link

Uploading Practical Marks And Photographs on the portal

The Schools/Examination Centre where practical exams are conducted during the Supplementary Examination will upload the marks awarded to the candidates and photograph on the portal on the same day. The marks once uploaded will be final and no request for any change in the same will be accepted. “The students/ examinees shall note the date and time of the practical examination given by the schools/ examination centre and report for practical examination at the designated time at the venue,” CBSE in an official notification said. Candidates are advised to check the official website of the Central Board of Secondary Education for the latest updates.

