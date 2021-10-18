New Delhi: Ahead of the release of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) final datesheets for classes 10, 12 exams, a fake timetable is doing rounds on social media platforms. The board has not yet released the CBSE datesheet 2021 for class 10, 12 term 1 board exam.
Students and teachers and requested not to pay attention to the fake date sheet. The actual CBSE Term 1 date sheet for board exam 2022 is yet to be released.
“It has come to the notice of CBSE that a fake date sheet is being circulated on social media for the forthcoming term 1 exams in Nov 2021, to confuse students of class X and XII,” CBSE tweeted.
“It is clarified that the board has not released any official notification in this regard till now,” the tweet added.
CBSE is conducting a two-term board exam from 2021-2022 onwards. Term 1 will be held in November-December while Term 2 will be held in March-April 2022.