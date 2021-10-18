New Delhi: Ahead of the release of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) final datesheets for classes 10, 12 exams, a fake timetable is doing rounds on social media platforms. The board has not yet released the CBSE datesheet 2021 for class 10, 12 term 1 board exam.

Students and teachers and requested not to pay attention to the fake date sheet. The actual CBSE Term 1 date sheet for board exam 2022 is yet to be released.

“It has come to the notice of CBSE that a fake date sheet is being circulated on social media for the forthcoming term 1 exams in Nov 2021, to confuse students of class X and XII,” CBSE tweeted.

“It is clarified that the board has not released any official notification in this regard till now,” the tweet added.

It has come to the notice of CBSE that a fake date sheet is being circulated on social media for the forthcoming term 1 exams in Nov 2021, to confuse students of class X and XII. It is clarified that the board has not released any official notification in this regard till now. pic.twitter.com/Vwv0N3KMaQ — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) October 18, 2021

CBSE is conducting a two-term board exam from 2021-2022 onwards. Term 1 will be held in November-December while Term 2 will be held in March-April 2022.