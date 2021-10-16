CBSE Class 10, 12 Term-I Date Sheet: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the much-awaited date sheet for the term 1 board exams for classes X and XII on October 18, Monday. Students can download the date sheet or time table from the board’s official website i.e, cbse.nic.in or cbseacademic.nic.in.Also Read - CBSE Term Exam Datesheet 2021 to be Released on Monday: 10 Important Things Students Must Not Miss

Under its new assessment scheme, the CBSE has divided the academic session for classes 10 and 12 students into 2 parts with a 50 per cent syllabus in each term. While the first term exams are scheduled to begin from November 15, the second term examinations will be held next year in March-April. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams: Term 1 Exam To Be Held With MCQ-OMR Question Sheets, Term 2 In Written Mode | Major Updates Students Must Know

Here’s what students can expect from the date sheet: Also Read - CBSE Announces Tentative Dates For Class 10, 12 Term Exams, to Release Datesheet on Oct 18 | Details Here

More Gap Days: As reports said that Term 1 exam will be conducted in a flexible schedule slated for a period of 4-8 weeks, the number of gap days between the exams is likely to be more. However, nothing has been confirmed as of now.

Timing: In the wake of winter season, the board has decided to start exams from 11:30 am instead of 10:30. Candidates will get 20 minutes reading time instead of 15 minutes.

Skill Subjects: As per the guidelines issued by the CBSE, skill subjects exam will start from November 15, 2021.

Major Subjects: Exams of major subjects will kickstart from November 24. Notably, to avoid learning loss of students, CBSE has decided to divide subjects into two parts- i.e. major subjects and minor subjects: As major subjects are offered by almost all the affiliated schools, hence, exams of these subjects will be conducted by fixing date sheet as done earlier.

When will Board Release Admit Cards and Results?

The admit cards are likely to be issued by last October 2021 and the final results will be announced after the first and the second-term examination

“After the conduct of the term-1 exams, the results in the form of marks scored will be declared. No student will be placed in the pass, compartment and essential repeat categories after the first term,” CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj told the Indian Express.

“Practical exams or internal assessment will be completed in schools before the first-term exams are over. The marks allotted will be 50 per cent of the total marks and mentioned in the syllabus. The schools will be informed separately about the full scheme so that they can make the necessary preparations,” he added.