CBSE Class 10, 12 Term-I Admit Card: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the much-awaited admit card and exam guidelines for the term 1 board exams on Tuesday. Once released, class 10 and 12 students can download their admit cards from the board's official website i.e, cbse.nic.in or cbseacademic.nic.in.

In the wake of pandemic, the CBSE has divided the academic session for classes 10 and 12 students into 2 parts with a 50 per cent syllabus in each term. Under its new assessment scheme, the board is offering 114 subjects in class 12 and 75 subjects in class 10. Out of these, 19 are major subjects in class 12 and nine in class 10. While the minor papers exams for Class 10 students would begin on November 17 and Class 12 minor papers will commence from November 16. Major papers for class 10 and 12 will begin from Nov 30 and Dec 1 respectively.

Step-by-Step Guide to Download CBSE Term 1 Board Exam Admit Card:

Log on to the official website of CBSE — cbse.gov.in

Click on, ‘CBSE 10th term 1 board admit card’ and ‘CBSE 12h term 1 board admit card’ – (after the link will be activated)

Enter your roll number and other credentials

Click on submit

Your CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022 admit cards will be displayed on the screen

Take a print out for future use