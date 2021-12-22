CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2022 Latest Update: As the board examinations will conclude in a few days’ time, it was reported on Wednesday that the results of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Classes 10, 12 Term 1 exams 2022 is likely to be declared in the first week of January 2022. The students must be knowing that the CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Board Exams have already concluded and there are a few vocational subject examinations of Class 12 which will end by 29 December 2021.Also Read - Over 300 Teaching, Non-Teaching Staff Members of KVs, JNVs, CBSE Died Due to COVID: Govt

However, the CBSE has not yet declared any particular dates for the declaration of results and no official communication in this regard has come. Notably, the schools were earlier informed that the CBSE Classes 10, 12 term 1 results will be released soon after the completion of exams.

In the meantime, the CBSE has started collecting internal examination data and collating the results. 7 important things students should not miss about CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2022: