CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result 2021-22: Lakh of students waiting anxiously for the class 10, 12 term 1 result 2021 will be relieved soon as the board is expected to release their scorecards anytime soon. "CBSE 2022 term 1 results coming soon," a notification on DigiLocker app read.

Once declared, students can check their scores on the official website of the board – cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in. However, as witnessed in previous years, the official website may crash due to heavy traffic on the result day as lakhs of students will be checking the results simultaneously.

In that case, students can access their term 1 results 2021 via DigiLocker and UMANG platforms. Besides, one can also check their scores via SMS and alternate websites such as results.nic.in, indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results: Steps to check the score

Visit CBSE’s official website.

Navigate to the link which says, “CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022′ or ‘CBSE 12th Result 2022’

Enter your roll number, date of birth, and school number

Click on the login button

Your CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Term-1 board exam result 2022 will be displayed

Download the mark sheet and take the printout for future reference.

Check scores on DigiLocker

Visit digilocker.gov.in.

Click on the scorecard download link to check results or click on CBSE

Click on the links for mark sheets or certificates to download required documents.

Enter the required information and download your result.

Official confirmation on result date and time awaited

Earlier it was reported that results of term 1 board exams for both the classes would be announced by January 24. However, Sanyam Bhardwaj, exam controller of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) dismissed the reports.

“Result would be released but are unlikely to be released in January. If at all, it is likely to be released by end of January or February 1st week”, another CBSE official told Times Now.

Students are advised to keep an eye on the social media handles of CBSE as the board may make an announcement about Class 10 and Class 12 result date and time there like previous years.