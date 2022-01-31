CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results Latest Update: At a time when lakhs of students across the country are eagerly waiting for the CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results, some of the fake tweets on social media on Monday claimed that the results have been declared. Some of the tweets also urged the students to download their scorecard. However, the CBSE made a big announcement on the result declaration and called those tweets fake.Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 Result: Steps to Check Score; Watch Video

Speaking to Career 360, CBSE Spokesperson Rama Sharma said the CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results have not been declared. Talking about when the results will be declared he said “will inform soon”. In the meantime, some of the reports claimed that the results will be declared in February. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2022 to be Out Today? Check List of Websites to Download Score

However, once the CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results are released, the score cards will be available to download on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Along with the official websites, the other methods to check 10th, 12th results include the DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in. Just like last year, the result may also be available on the UMANG app and via SMS. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results: How Accessing OMR Answer Sheets Will Help Students | Explained

The candidates this year should not that the board will not announce CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results as pass or fail or essential repeat. The final result will be published after term 2 exams.

In the meantime, the CBSE is also expected to release the date sheets for term 2 board exams soon. These exams are expected to be held for March-April, 2022 and the time tables will be released on cbseacademic.nic.in.

Here are some of such tweets:

CBSE results term 1 declared

Check out the video for authenticity and Full information about results Link in comments section#CBSE#CBSEResult

Cbse results term 1https://t.co/O56amWe7u1 pic.twitter.com/wTHwGmdzY4 — Exam जानकारी 2.0 (@examjankari2) January 30, 2022

How to Check CBSE Result 2022 Term 1 online?

Go to the official website: cbseresults.nic.in.

Click on ‘CBSE Class 10 result 2022’ or ‘CBSE Class 12 result 2022’ based on a student’s class.

A login window will appear on the screen.

Enter a student’s roll number, admit card ID, date of birth and school number.

Click on the ‘Submit’ button.

The online CBSE exam result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Take a printout or screenshot of cbseresults.nic.in 2022 class 10, 12 results and keep it safe for referring later.

CBSE Term 1 exam details

The candidates must note that the CBSE Term1 board exams were conducted from November 30 to December 22, 2021 for Class 10 and 12.