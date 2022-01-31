CBSE Term 1 Result 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce term 1 class 10,12 results 2021 anytime soon. While an official confirmation is awaited, speculations are rife that the board will release the result by end of January or by the first week of February. Once declared, students can check their scores on cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.gov.in. Besides, the board has also started preparations for the term 2 examinations. Reports claimed that the date sheet for the same with a schedule of the practical exams as well as the theory examinations are likely by next week. Stay tuned to this place for all the updates regarding CBSE Term 1 Result and Term 2 date sheet for class 10 and 12 board exams.Also Read - CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022: Board Expected to Release Class 10, 12 Date Sheet Next Week, Practicals Likely From Feb-End

CBSE Term 1 Result | Here Are The LIVE Updates

Though nothing has been confirmed, reports claimed that CBSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2022 will be announced before the CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Result.

Whether or not the result would be released on Jan 31 would be confirmed only after 10 AM, Times Now reported. Students are advised to keep an eye on the Twitter page of CBSE.