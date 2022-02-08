New Delhi: CBSE students who were waiting with bated breath to know their term 1 results 2021-22 have to wait a little longer as the board has reportedly stated classes 10, 12 results are still being processed. Sanyam Bharadwaj, CBSE’s Controller of Examinations said that the board was taking time to ensure that the large volume of data from the answer sheets was correct. When asked about the result date and time, Bharadwaj said that the board is working on it and the same will be communicated in the upcoming days.Also Read - CBSE Term 1 Result Likely This Week. Check Tentative Date And Time | Key Updates

“There are no complications. Just try to take into consideration the volume of data after scanning which is to be processed. Each and every candidate is opting for 5-7 subjects, then 30 minimum questions… So these many responses are there. For processing the results, we need to ensure the data are correct,” the official told The Hindu.

Board’s spokesperson Rama Sharma, on the other hand, told reporters that the board will let them know the exact dates when confirmed.

Their statement comes a day after the Council For the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the results for both ICSE and ISC semester 1 final exam.

Websites to check CBSE Term 1 Result

Once declared students can check their results by following these steps:

Visit the official website of CBSE

Click on the Result tab.

You will be directed to a new page i.e., CBSE Exam Results

For class X results, click on, “Secondary School Examination and for class XII results click on Senior Secondary School Examination (after the link will be activated)

Enter your roll number, centre number, school number, and admit card id

Click on the submit option

Your result will appear on the screen

Download it and take a print out

Term 1 Results: Evaluation Criteria