CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2021 Latest Update: Even as lakhs of students across the country are eagerly waiting for the CBSE to declare Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2021, some of the students on Wednesday took to Twitter and urged the board to announce the results only after Term 2 exams. Expressing concern, they said the declaration of Term 1 results will adversely affect the preparation for term 2 exams as it is tough to cover half of the syllabus in just one month time.

As the CBSE is holding the board exams in two parts this year, the students of classes 10 and 12 are in a conjuncture where the results of their term 1 exams are not yet out and preparations for term 2 have already started. The development comes at a time when the schools in most states are closed due to covid cases. Looking at the current situation, the students have suggested that term 1 results should be declared after the term 2 results in order to avoid stress.

Taking to Twitter, the students said the CBSE should not release term 1 results now because it will affect the preparation for term 2 already it is tough to cover half syllabus in 1 month. "We know you don't even consider our pleas but it is necessary." One students said.

Another student said if the CBSE is thinking not to release results now and do it after term 2, it might be a good option.

In the meantime, a CBSE official said the Term 1 results would be released but are unlikely to be released in January.

“Result would be released but are unlikely to be released in January. If at all, it is likely to be released by end of January or February 1st week”, one CBSE official told Times Now.

Earlier, the CBSE had said that the final score will be based on term 1, term 2, and internal assessment. It had also added that in case the term 2 results are not announced, then term 1 and internal scores will be considered to calculate the final result.

Even as the students have started the preparation for the CBSE Term 2 exams, no official date has been announced yet for term 2 exams. As per reports, it is likely to be held in March-April. In the meantime, many students are also demanding cancellation of term 2 exams due to COVID.

Here’s what the students say:

#Cbse don't release term 1 results now

because it will affect the preperation for term 2 already it is tough to cover half syllabus in 1 months. We know you don't even consider our pleas but it is necessary 🙏🥺 — Jaisri R (@r_jaisri) January 23, 2022

@cbseindia29 You already ran us over with that Term 1 exam shitshow Now please don't ruin our preparation for term 2 by announcing the results now At least listen to our this request Please I am begging#CBSE #results #cbseterm1 #CBSENews #cbseforstudents #CBSEResult #CBSEResults — Vishnu (@Vishnun42652805) January 13, 2022

If cbse is thinking not to release results now and do it after term 2 it might be a good option. #CBSE #cbse #cbseterm1 #CBSEResults — Abanindra singh (@Abanindra_3) January 21, 2022

#cbse #cbseterm1

Please don't count the term 1 score.The exams were held in a very unfair way, there were paper leaks and mass cheating.Please don't ruin the lives of the students who didn't cheat in the examinations and studied hard.@cbseindia29 @EduMinOfIndia — Aditi Jain (@aditiijain24) January 25, 2022

Earlier this week, a fake circular was making the rounds, asking students to visit some specific centre to get their credentials. However, the CBSE called the circular fake. Notably, the CBSE declares the results on the official site at cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in only.