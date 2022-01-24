The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exam Term 1 Result soon. Several reports said the CBSE Class 10, 12 result were expected to be out today, however, no such official announcement was made by the board. Later, CBSE officials confirmed that neither Class 10 or Class 12 would be releasing today. Exam Controller, Sanyam Bhardwaj confirmed that CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Results are unlikely to be released on Monday (January 24).Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2022 to be Out Today? Check List of Websites to Download Score

Lakhs of students across India are eagerly waiting for their CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 results which were conducted in MCQ format from November 16 to December 28, 2021. Once announced, students can check their CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Term 1 Results by visiting CBSE’s official website (cbse.nic.in). Stay tuned to India.com for latest updates on CBSE Term 1 Result 2022 date, time of release, how the marks are calculated, will the CBSE results be released or not, and other CBSE result news.

Here are the latest updates for CBSE Term 1 Result for Class 10, 12:

10.45 am: No result to be declared on CBSE official website today

CBSE Officials have confirmed that they have not been informed if the CBSE Term 1 Result would be released on the official website today.

10.30 am: CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results will NOT to be released today, confirms official

CBSE Term 1 Result for either Class 10 or 12 is not releasing today, reports said. This has been confirmed by CBSE officials. Exam Controller, Sanyam Bhardwaj confirmed that CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Results are unlikely to be released today. However, officials did not confirm the dates of when the results will be declared.

10.20 am: CBSE Class 10 and 12 Term 1 Results 2022 not expected to be out together

CBSE Term 1 Results are not expected to be released together for Class 10 and 12. As per the norm, the board will likely release Class 12 results first and Class 10 results later. The results of the two classes may also be released a day apart. As for why they are declared separately is to avoid the rush on the CBSE websites that crash when results are released.

10 am: CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022 Term 1 release date, time confirmation to out shortly

The confirmation if CBSE Class 10, 12 result 2022 for Term 1 will be released today and if they will be then at what time was expected to be made available by 10 am. So, an announcement about CBSE results release date and time could be out shortly.

9.50 am: Other ways to check CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exam Term 1 Results:

Other than the official CBSE websites, students can check their scores via the DigiLocker app or by using its website, digilocker.gov.in, and on the Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app. Students can also check their scores through an SMS and IVRS.

9.40 am: List of websites to check CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results:

9.30 am: How to check CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Term 1 Result 2022?

Once results are declared, students need to visit CBSE’s official website (cbse.nic.in).

On the homepage, click on the ‘results’ link.

You will be redirected to a new page where you need to click on the ‘CBSE Class 10th Result 2022’ or the ‘CBSE Class 12th Result 2022’ link.

Enter your details including your roll number and click on the ‘submit’ option.

Your CBSE Class 10 or 12 Board Exam Term 1 Result 2022 will be displayed on your screen.

9 am: CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results expected to be declared on the official website soon

The CBSE results 2022 are expected to be declared on the official website soon. Students can check their CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Term 1 Results by visiting CBSE’s official website (cbse.nic.in) once they are declared.