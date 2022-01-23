CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2022 Latest Update: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result tomorrow, as of January 24, 2022. However, no official announcement in this regard has been made yet, by the Board. Some of the media reports on Sunday claimed that the CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2021 will be released next week while other reports claimed that the results are likely to be released tomorrow. Students can check the Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result(once released) from the official website —cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Also Read - ESIC Recruitment 2022: Bumper Vacancies Notified For These Posts on esic.nic.in | Check Eligibility, Last Date Here

Go to the official website of CBSE.

Click on the link that reads, “ CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022 ” or ” CBSE 12th Result 2022 ” available on the homepage.

” or ” ” available on the homepage. Now enter the required credentials such as roll number, date of birth, and school number .

. After entering the credentials, click on the login button.

button. Your CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Term-1 board exam result 2022 will appear on the screen.

will appear on the screen. Save, Download the mark sheet.

Take the printout of it for future reference.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the list of websites to check CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results.

cbseresults.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

Note, students can also check their Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results from mobile apps such as Digilocker. They can check their scores either by using the DigiLocker app or by using its website, digilocker.gov.in.