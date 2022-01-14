New Delhi: Students who are eagerly waiting for their CBSE term 1 result will have to wait longer as there is an unavoidable delay due to rising coronavirus cases. If the latest reports are to be believed, CBSE Class 10, 12 Result 2021-22 for Term 1 exams are expected to be released by next week. Once declared, students can check their scores on the official websites—cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.Also Read - 'Unbelievable', Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Slams Govt Over CBSE's 'Anti-Women' Question in Class X Exam

Earlier it was reported that CBSE would declare term 1 results for both classes 10 and 12 by January 15, but now owing to the recent surge in COVID cases, offices have been shut, leading to the delay. However, an official notice from the board regarding the result date and time is still awaited. Thus, students and parents are advised to keep an eye on the official websites—cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in for all updates related to CBSE term 1 results.

Results likely to be better

Speaking to a portal, CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bharadwaj had exuded confidence that the number of students failing the board exams would be lowered as they would be able to evaluate themselves better and know how much time they need to prepare for the second term which is scheduled to be held in March-April 2022, if the situation remains conducive.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result: Here’s How to Check