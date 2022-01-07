CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results Latest News: As only a few days are left for the CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results to be announced, the Central Board of Secondary Education on Thursday made an announcement that it will not tolerate any irregularities in the Term 1 results of CBSE Class 10 and 12 Board Exams. Giving details, the board said the schools which will make wrong calculation of marks will face stringent action from the CBSE. Reports suggested that such schools will have to pay a hefty fine of Rs 50,000, or their recognition will be scrapped.Also Read - CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022: CBSE Makes Big Announcement, Says Exams Pattern Will Not Change, Will Release Date Sheet Soon

It should be noted that the CBSE has started investigating the marks of Class 10 and 12 board exams and the board stated that the examination centres will face tough time if they're found indulging in malpractice while evaluating the OMR sheets. In this regard, the schools will have to be extra careful while evaluating the copies of Class 10 and 12 exams, the board said.

As per reports, the home exam centres are being investigated by the CBSE where the examinations were conducted in November-December 2021. The move has been taken by the CBSE as the board had converted some schools to home centres. Thinking that the home centres could be involved in malpractice, the board decided to start random checking of such centres.

As per reports, the schools have been asked to keep a hard copy of the OMR sheets and the board will check whether the students have been marked according to the marking scheme or not.

After the examination by the CBSE, the schools will be sent the mark list and the students will be able to check their marks on the list. However, the final mark list will be released only after the Term 2 exams.

It must be noted that the CBSE Boards Exams were divided into two parts. While the Term 1 was held in November-December 2021, the Term 2 is expected to be held in March this year.