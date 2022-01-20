CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results Latest Update: At a time when students are waiting for the CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday said it will announce the results after scanning the OMR answer sheets. After the results are announced, the students will also be able to get direct access to their scanned OMR (optical mark recognition) answer sheets online. Notably, the CBSE this year has decided to give this access for greater transparency in the evaluation system of the exam papers.Also Read - When Will CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results be Declared? Check Tentative Date, List of Websites to Download Score

Speaking to Times of India, CBSE Exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said that at present, the dual scanning of the answer sheets is being conducted, involving OMR and the ICR (Intelligent character recognition which is the computer translation of manually entered text characters into machine-readable characters) to collect the correct data of marks. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results Likely This Week: 7 Latest Updates Students Must Know

He added that after the scanning is done, the data collected will be checked for correctness, before announcing students’ performances. Also Read - CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Results Expected Next Week: Key Things to Know About Evaluation Process, Supreme Court Order on Improvement Policy

However, to purify the data, he said the CBSE may have to go back to the source, that is the original OMR answer sheets.

He further said this is a set process for all competitive exams, and now the class X, XII Boards exams have come under this system.

Explaining further, Sanyam Bhardwaj said to ensure that the entire evaluation process is foolproof and error-free, the CBSE has utilised both human evaluators (on the days of the exam) as well as the digitised system, leaving nothing to chance.

Talking about why the CBSE decided to hold the Term 1 exams using OMR MCQ format and provide answer sheet access in the interim period, Bhardwaj said the Covid impact in the last two years has been never-ending and the CBSE had no option but to declare the results based on its newly evolved tabulation policies.

Giving more information, Bhardwaj added that the two-part CBSE exams will pave the way for timely declaration of the results and will not only dispel the air of uncertainty but will help in starting the next academic session in higher education and school education on time.

When CBSE Term 1 Results will be out? In the meantime, the CBSE official told Career360 that the board will review the evaluation of CBSE term 1 Class 10, 12 exam papers this week and the results will be declared accordingly. Saying that the Covid third wave has impacted the CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 evaluation process, the official said that CBSE is “trying to declare the CBSE term 1 result soon” on the official website, cbse.gov.in.

Even though the official did not confirm the CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 result date, however, it was indicated that the results are likely to be announced by next week.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results: List of websites to check score

cbse.gov.in

cbse.nic.in

cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results: Steps to download score