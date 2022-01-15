CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was supposed to announce the CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2021 on Saturday that is January 15, 2022. However, it is not being released today. The CBSE had earlier told a news portal that the review of the evaluation process is underway and will take time for the results to be announced. Some of the media reports on Saturday claimed that the CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2021 will be released next week and some more reports claimed that the results are likely to be released by January 22. However, the CBSE has not made any official announcement regarding the result announcement.Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results Likely This Week: 7 Latest Updates Students Must Know

Some reports also claimed that there is an indefinite delay in the result declaration. When the results will be announced, the students will be able to check it on the official site that is cbseresults.nic.in. Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2021: CBSE Makes Fresh Announcement For Students, Says Will Review Evaluation Process Next Week Itself

It must be noted that the CBSE earlier this week had written to many schools, asking for last minute updates on internal marks or MCQ Term 1 marks of a few students, indicating that the result was in its final stages. Also Read - IWPA Writes To PM Modi, Requests For Alternative Mode of Assessment For University And Board Exams

At this crucial time of waiting, the parents and students should note that there is no official notice on the CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result date at present. The board might release the results online anytime soon. Hence it is important to keep a check on the official website cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in for the latest updates.

The CBSE has conducted the Term 1 examinations in December 2021 for Class 10 and 12 students in offline mode. The board had earlier shared that the results would be released almost immediately after the Term 1 examinations. This time, the results will be released in the form of the marks sheet and no student will be placed in the pass, compartment and essential repeat categories.

CBSE class 10, 12 Term 2 sample papers: In the meantime, the board has released class 10, 12 sample papers and the marking scheme for term-II examinations 2021-22. The students who are preparing for the Term 2 examination can check the same on the board’s official website cbseacademic.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results: List of websites to check score

cbseresults.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results: Steps to check score

Visit CBSE’s official website.

Look for the link on the homepage which says, “CBSE 10th Term 1 Result 2022′ or ‘CBSE 12th Result 2022’

Enter your roll number, date of birth and school number

Click on the login button

Your CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Term-1 board exam result 2022 will be displayed

Download the mark sheet and take the printout for future reference.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results: How to check score on mobile app

The students can also check their class 10th and 12th board exam result on several mobile apps such as Digilocker, and UMANG which are available on Google Play Store.