CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results Date and Time: The Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to announce the CBSE Class 10, 12 Terms 1 Results 2021-22 within this week. Some media reports had earlier claimed that the results would be declared by January 15, 2022. Once the results are announced, the students will be able to check the score on the official website cbsereuslts.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Result: Expected Date and Time

As per the reports, the board is expected to announce the results anytime soon. Various schools also have reported that CBSE has sought explanation and clarification, wherever required, in regards with the Term 1 examination, indicating final stages of result preparation.

CBSE Issues statement: In the meantime, a CBSE official told Careers360 that the evaluation process of both CBSE Class 10 and 12 term 1 exams are underway, and the board will review the evaluation process next week.

Giving details, the official said that the Covid situation has put an impact on the evaluation process, and the board is trying the best to announce the result soon. However, he said the board can’t confirm the result date now as it depends on the progress of the evaluation process amid pandemic situations.

The students must know that the CBSE had concluded CBSE Term 1 exams 2021 in December 2021 and they are expecting the CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 exam dates along with the CBSE term 1 results.

Now, here are certain important updates that the CBSE Class 10 Class 12 Board Exam 2022 candidates must know.

The CBSE this year decided to conduct the exams in two terms due to the COVID pandemic. The CBSE concluded the CBSE Term 1 Exam 2022 for classes 10 and 12 board exam candidates on December 22, 2021. Once the results are out, the candidates can check their score on the websites – cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The students can also check the CBSE Class 10 Class 12 Term 1 Results on the DigiLocker and UMANG app. The Class 10 and 2 Board Exam 2022 candidates must take note of the fact that CBSE will soon release the dates for CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022. Various platforms have started publishing expected dates for CBSE Term 2 date sheet. The students also should know that after the CBSE board exams were cancelled last year due to the COVID cases, the board developed an assessment criteria for evaluating the students.

