CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results Latest Update: As the exams are over, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to announce the CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results in next few days. As per the latest reports, the CBSE will upload the results for classes 10 and 12 term 1 by the second week of January. However, the board has not released any official update for the same. Some reports claimed that the CBSE will release the results by January 15. However, once the CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results are released, the students will be able to check it on the official website of the board cbse.nic.in.

It must be noted that the CBSE concluded the Term 1 board examinations for classes 10 and 12 on December 22, 2021. Notably, the CBSE has this year shifted to two-term board-exam pattern, following which many state boards are also deciding the same. And for the Term 1 board results, the CBSE will check the OMR sheets and will share the marks with the students of classes 10 and 12.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results: List of websites

cbse.nic.in

cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results: 5 ways to check score

DigiLocker: The CBSE will release the board exam result link on the DigiLocker app. Students can refer the website of DigiLocker-digilocker.gov.in for the results. They can also download their mark sheets, certificates and migration certificates through DigiLocker. For this purpose, they need to download the app and register themselves before the announcement of results to avoid last time distress.

UMANG App: Another way to download the CBSE Term 1 results is Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) app. Developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD), the app comes handy for students to check their score.

NIC-results.gov.in: Developed by the National Informatics (NIC), the website Results.gov.in shows all board exam results in India. If the official website does not work, students can check their results in this website.

IVRS and SMS: The CBSE results will also be available through IVRS and SMS. Students can get their results by registering their phone numbers and this is very simple to check the scores.

Official website-cbseresults.nic.in: Apart from all above, the official website of CBSE-cbseresults.nic. is also another primary source to know the CBSE Class 10 and 12 board results. Soon after the results are announced, the links on the official website will be activated and students can check by logging in with the details mentioned on their admit card.

CBSE Classes 10,12 Term 1 Results: Steps to check score