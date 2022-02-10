New Delhi: A day after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday announced that it will conduct term 2 exams from April 26, students asked the board to defer the exam. Taking to Twitter, candidates have claimed that they had six months to prepare for term 1, while they got only two months to prepare for 50 per cent of the syllabus for final exams.Also Read - CBSE Class 12 Commerce Exam 2021: Audio Message Promising Grace Marks For Accountancy Paper Is Fake, Says Board

"It's better to cancel than wait till April 26th, at this rate CBSE cant be trusted to release the result on time, look at term 1", tweeted a student. "Double board is an experiment on us. Each one has suffered through covid symptomatic/asymptomatic situations. Our family is also trapped in pandemics. Destiny has already experimented on us and checked our tolerance/immunity. CBSE you stop playing with us", another student wrote on social media.

Echoing similar remarks, several other students took to the micro-blogging site voicing their demands for the cancelation of the term 2 board exams. Check some of the tweets below:-

#CBSE Not a single family is left from pandemic attack either symptomatic or asymptomatic. think about student mental, physical and financial struggle. no one is in good condition.on top of that school's torture is unexplainable #Lifeisoverexams #CBSECANCELBOARDS2022 — Aditi (@Aditi90116479) February 10, 2022

Due to 2nd wave of Covid-19 last year students were not able to attend offline classes properly. syllabus are completed in scurry and most of the education was conducted in online mode. Due to which students concept was not cleared.#Lifeisoverexams #cancelboardexam2022 pic.twitter.com/DlUiPECVDa — SAURAV SAHA (@IamSaurav_1) February 9, 2022

#CBSE #cbseterm2 No more subjective,syllabus is three time more than term 1.kitna politics bacchon ki jaan baksho #CBSECANCELBOARDS2022 — Aditi (@Aditi90116479) February 10, 2022

For the unversed, the CBSE has shifted to the two-term board-exam pattern from the academic year 2021-2022 onwards, in the wake of the ongoing pandemic situation. While the term 1 exam was conducted in November-December, the term 2 exam will be held from April 26.

Apart from CBSE candidates, Maharashtra Board students also urged Varsha Gaikwad, State School Education Minister to scrap the exam.

“Ma’am on a serious note we need some time to study so please either postpone the exam or cancel them pls ma’am it’s a request!”, a student told Gaikwad.

Now students are so stressed over the exams that they need a counsellor to help. Even a counsellor can be of no use if the Govt is not ready to postpone the exams ….Plz mam, we are ready to give them but postpone till April. With one more extra month we'll attend offline class. — Adi (@Apb91123693) February 5, 2022

Yahh.. they don't even understand our mentally… we are not mentally and physically stable for upcoming board examm — Mrunali Ramteke (@MrunaliRamteke4) February 5, 2022

Earlier this month, Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had confirmed that Maharashtra Board Exams 2022 for both classes 10 and 12 will be held in offline (pen and paper) mode. In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, speculations were rife that Maharashtra HSC exams and SSC exams 2022 will be conducted online, however, the board officials while addressing a presser on Feb 3 clarified that both examinations will be conducted in pen and paper mode as scheduled before.