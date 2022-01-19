CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Board Exams 2022: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus and Omicron, students across the country have started demanding cancellation of CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Board Exams 2022. They are of the opinion that the offline exam at this time will affect their health in the wake of the increasing COVID cases. However, the CBSE, CISCE are yet to announce the schedule of the term 2 exams. But the CBSE in its earlier statement had said that the term 2 exams will be conducted only if the Covid-19 situation gets better.Also Read - CBSE Term 2 Board Exams: CBSE Releases Subjective Sample Papers For 10th, 12th Exams; Here's How to Download

In the meantime, the states such as Assam, Bihar, Rajasthan, Maharashtra have decided to continue with the board exams, however, class 10, 12 exams in West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh will depend on the Covid-19 pandemic situations. Moreover, Uttar Pradesh (UP Board) has announced to conduct the class 10, 12 exams after the election.

And not just the CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Board Exams 2022, the students across the country also demand the cancellation of the central, state board exams.

As per the earlier announcement, the CBSE Board and the Union Ministry of Education may hold Term 2 of the 10th and 12th board examinations. While the first phase exams were held in November-December 2021 and the second phase is scheduled to be conducted in March-April.

As per a report by IANS, the chances of the second term of the board examination getting cancelled this year are very slim as health experts had earlier mentioned that the third wave is under control.

Speaking to IANS, Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE’s controller of examinations, said: “If the situation gets worse, only then the second term of examinations will not be held. Marks obtained in the first phase will be considered final and based on them, the results will be prepared. But if such a situation does not arise and the second term is held successfully, the final result will be decided on the basis of 50-50 per cent marks of these two terms.”

At this crucial time, both the Union Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health are paying special attention to the vaccination of students between the 15-18 years of age group so that they can appear for the board exams safely.

Taking to twitter, many students expressed concern and demanded cancellation of CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams due rise in Covid-19 cases. Students have also posted tweets with hashtags #cancelboardpariksha, #CancelBoardExam2022, #BoardExam.

Here’s what they said on Twitter:

8 months were given for term 1 which covered 50% syllabus based on MCQs Pattern and now 2 months are given to cover term 2 syllabus which will also gonna to cover 50% remaining syllabus which will based on Subjective mode

wahh kya equality hain @cbseindia29 #cancelboardpariksha — Aman Kumar Verma (@iamaman2003) January 18, 2022

Our parents are expecting us to score good marks but we students know how difficult are online studies this 2 years bcoz of pandemic we haven't cleared our basic knowledge of (11th) and they want us to give exam of advance (12th Board).#cancelboardexams2022#cancelboardpariksha — Unknown X (@Unknown13749864) January 18, 2022

#cancelboardpariksha WE'LL GIVE OFFLINE EXAMS, ASSURE US WE WON'T BE POSITIVE! WHAT'S THE GUARANTEE? PEOPLE ARE GETTING COVID POSITIVE EVEN AFTER SECOND DOSE, WE AREN'T EVEN FULLY VACCINATED YEZ! PLUS CONSIDER MENTAL HEALTH!! CANCEL BOARDS!

#cancelboardpariksha pic.twitter.com/j465pArZSC — #cancelboardpariksha2022 (@AkhilTi63349647) January 18, 2022

In the meantime, the students can check CBSE Sample Papers for Class 10, 12 Term 2 Examinations 2022 online on the official website. The sample papers have the pattern of the question papers and also give a fair idea of the type of choices that would be given.

On the other side, the CBSE is likely to release the CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 exam results anytime soon. CBSE was expected to release the CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2022 Term 1 result by the end of this week. However, no official date has been announced as yet. Students need to keep a regular check on the official website of CBSE, i.e., cbse.nic.in, for any update regarding the Term1 results and the Term 2 board exams.