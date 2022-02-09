CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2 Board Exams Latest News: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday made a big announcement for the students and said it will conduct the CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 Board Exams 2022 from April 26. The Board further said that the date sheet for Classes 10 and 12 will be released soon, and the same will be made available on the website cbse.nic.in.Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results: CBSE Makes Big Announcement on Result Declaration, Warns of Fake Tweets on Social Media

CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said in the notification that the second-term board exam for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted in offline mode only.

"The board after discussions with various stakeholders and taking into consideration the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country has decided to hold term 2 examinations in offline mode," CBSE exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said in a statement.

“The theory exams will begin from April 26, 2022. The datasheet for classes 10 and 12 will be released soon,” the CBSE notice stated. The CBSE notice reads, ” The pattern on question papers will be the same as that of Sample Question Papers posted on the board website.”

It further stated that, ” The students will appear in the examinations from the allotted centres as done during the preceding years. The date sheet for classes X and XII will be released soon and the same will be available on Board’s website at cbse.gov.in.”

The development comes as a section of students had earlier asked the board to announce term 2 exam dates ahead of term 1 results to ensure their exam preparation is not affected.

Copy of the notification:

The board had earlier made it clear that the term 1 and term 2 exams combined will make up for the final result.

Giving details, the CBSE said in term-2 exams, the students will answer both objective and subjective type questions and added that the board will follow the pattern of sample question papers for the exam. Notably, the sample papers for the students were released last month on the CBSE academic website.

Due to the COVID pandemic, the CBSE is for the first time conducting Class 10 and Class 12 final exams in two terms. Because of the second wave of Covid, the board could not conduct exams last year and had to come up with an alternative assessment scheme to prepare results.

Recently, the CBSE had warned the students against fake notices regarding term 1 result date and misinformation about term 2 exams. Regarding the term-2 exam notification, the CBSE had made it clear that any exam-related information on social media should be taken into account after verifying it on the official website.

In the meantime, the CBSE is expected to release the result of term-1 class 10, 12 board exams soon. After it is released, the students will be able to check their scorecards on the official websites of the board – cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

To check their term 1 score, the students will have to visit the official website and log in with their school number, roll number. Apart from the website, the scorecards will also be available on the DigiLocker app and the website, digilocker.gov.in.