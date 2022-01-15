CBSE Class 10th, 12th Term 2 Sample Papers: The students preparing for CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 2, your attention, please. The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released the Term 2 sample papers for class 10 and class 12 on its official website. Interested students can check and download the sample papers through the official website of CBSE Academic, cbseacademic.nic.in.Also Read - Gujarat Metro Recruitment 2022: Registration For Various Posts Begins Today at gujaratmetrorail.com

For the convenience of the students, we have listed down the steps to download the CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Sample Papers, Follow the steps given below.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to download the CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Sample Papers

Go to the official website of CBSE Academic, cbseacademic.nic.in .

. Click on the link that reads, ” Sample Question Papers for Term II Examination of Classes X and XII for the session 2021-22,” available on the homepage.

available on the homepage. A new PDF will open on the screen.

The PDF will contain the sample question paper link for Class 10 and Class 12.

Click on the ” Sample Paper Class X ” or ”Sample Paper Class XII ” option depending upon your choice.

” or ”Sample ” option depending upon your choice. A new page will open. The page will have the subject’s names, sample question paper, marking scheme for both Term 1 and Term 2.

Click on the subject name for which you want to download the sample paper.

The sample paper will open on the screen.

Save, Download the Term 2 sample papers and print a copy of the same for future reference.

Alternatively, we have provided you with the direct link to download the CBSE 10th, 12th Term 2 Sample Papers