New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday issued a clarification on a fake circular circulating on social media regarding CBSE Board Exams 2022 Dates. The fake circular, issued in the board’s name, claimed that CBSE Board Exams will commence from May 4, 2022 (Wednesday). However, the board called it fake news and took to microblogging site Twitter to inform and warn students about the same.Also Read - CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022: Board Expected to Release Class 10, 12 Date Sheet Next Week, Practicals Likely From Feb-End

This is not the first time that CBSE has had to clarify on such misleading information. There have been many instances of such fake news being spread in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic affecting the normal academic cycle and board exams being delayed. Also Read - Students Urge CBSE to Declare Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results After Term 2 Exams | Here's What They Say

Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2022 to be Out Today? Check List of Websites to Download Score

The CBSE Term 1 board exams were conducted from November 30 to December 22, 2021 for Class 10 and 12, while it is expected to release the date sheet for Class 10, 12 Term 2 Exams 2022 anytime now. Reports claimed that the date sheet for the same with a schedule of the practical exams as well as the theory examinations are likely by next week. Stay tuned to India.com for all the updates regarding CBSE Term 1 Result and Term 2 date sheet for Class 10 and 12 Board Exams.