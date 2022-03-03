New Delhi: Rubbishing reports which claimed that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is planning to release Class 10, 12 term 1 and term 2 results together, an official said that they are yet to received any such information. Terming the reports baseless, the official, on condition of anonymity told a leading portal that the reason behind such reports are yet to be ascertained.Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Term 1 Results 2021 Likely to be Released Soon | Check List of Websites to Download Score

Owing to the delay in term 1 results, several media reports had stated CBSE might release Term 1 and Term 2 results simultaneously. "The reports of combined results are not true. There was no communication from the board about the same", Times Now quoted CBSE officials as saying.

Earlier, Rama Sharma, Spokesperson of the CBSE had said that there is no update on CBSE Class 10 and Class12 Term1 results.

Meanwhile, students are advised to keep an eye on the official website and social media handles of the board for latest update regarding CBSE 10th, 12th result 2021. Once declared, students can check their results on the official website— cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

