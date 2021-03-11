CBSE Board Exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had earlier announced a reduction of 30% syllabus for classes 9 to 12 for the academic year 2020-21. The syllabus was reduced to help students make up for the loss of classroom teaching in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. Notably, the CBSE Class 10 board exams will be held from May 4, 2021. Also Read - CBSE Releases Revised Date Sheet For Board Exams 2021 | Check Class 10th, 12th New Timetable in Detail Here

For the convenience of students who will be appearing for CBSE board exams, we have mentioned the deleted topics from Class 10 Science paper for 2020-21. Check the deleted portion from the syllabus below:

Unit I: Chemical Substances – Nature and Behaviour

Metals and Non-metals: Basic Metallurgical processes; Corrosion and its prevention.

Carbon and its Compounds: Nomenclature of carbon compounds containing functional groups (halogens, alcohol, ketones, aldehydes, alkanes and alkynes), the difference between saturated hydrocarbons and unsaturated hydrocarbons. Chemical properties of carbon compounds (combustion, oxidation, addition and substitution reaction). Ethanol and Ethanoic acid (only properties and uses), soaps and detergents.

Unit II: World of Living

Control and co-ordination in animals and plants: Tropic movements in plants; Introduction of plant hormones; Control and co-ordination in animals: Nervous system; Voluntary, involuntary and reflex action; Chemical co-ordination: animal hormones.

Heredity and Evolution: Basic concepts of evolution.

Under Unit III: Natural Phenomena

The Human Eye and the Colourful World: Functioning of a lens inHuman eye, defects of vision and their corrections, applications of spherical mirrors and lenses.

Unit IV: Effects of Current

Magnetic Effects of Electric Current: Electric Generator, Direct current. Alternating current: frequency of AC. Advantage of AC over DC. Domestic electric circuits.

Unit V: Natural Resources

Sources of energy: Different forms of energy, conventional and non-conventional sources of energy: Fossil fuels, solar energy; biogas; wind, water and tidal energy; Nuclear energy. Renewable versus non-renewable sources of Energy.

Deleted Practicals: List

1. Finding the pH of the following samples by using pH paper/universal indicator:

Dilute Hydrochloric Acid

Dilute NaOH solution

Dilute Ethanoic Acid solution

Lemon juice o Water

Dilute Hydrogen Carbonate solution

2. Determination of the equivalent resistance of two resistors when connected in series and parallel.

3. Preparing a temporary mount of a leaf peel to show stomata.

4. Study of the following properties of acetic acid (ethanoic acid): o Odour o solubility in water o effect on litmus o reaction with Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate.

5. Study the comparative cleaning capacity of a sample of soap in soft and hard water.

6. Finding the image distance for varying object distances in the case of a convex lens and drawing corresponding ray diagrams to show the nature of the image formed.

7. Identification of the different parts of an embryo of a dicot seed (Pea, gram or red kidney bean).