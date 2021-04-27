CBSE Board Exam 2021 Latest News: After cancelling the CBSE Class 10 board exam 2021, the Central Board of Secondary Education has reportedly sought the opinion of the experts for deciding the evaluation criteria to assess Class 10 students. Many experts have suggested to include Class 9 marks and scores of the mid-term examinations (that are conducted by the school). Earlier, several schools in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Delhi, Noida, Bhubaneswar, and Surat had shared with the board information on the number of exams (both online and offline) conducted in the year. The schools had reportedly shared the kind of evaluation process they use for these exams. The CBSE, based on these suggestions and information, is expected to compile the results of the class 10 candidates. Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021: Internal Assessment Plan For Class 10 Students Begins | Big Update Students Must Know

Speaking to Times Now, one of the experts said that the annual performance of the student can be considered to evaluate their board exam marks. "Every school, in whatever possible capacity, had conducted periodic evaluations. Many had even used innovative project based assignments to grade the student's progress. Using these would be able to give a better insight into the child's actual progress over the year", the portal quoted the expert as saying.

Another expert said that students can be assessed on the basis of their class 9 annual examination score. “It was the last class when students were present in their schools and assessed based on different parameters. Also, many schools had successfully conducted Class 9 annual examinations. As such, the class 9 marks in fact provide a stronger marker for child’s actual performance,” the expert told Times Now.

The CBSE had earlier stated that the results of Class 10 exams will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board.

“Any candidate who is not satisfied with the marks allocated to him/ her on this basis will be given an opportunity to sit in an exam as and when the conditions are conducive to hold the exams”, the CBSE had said in an official notice.

In 2020, the CBSE had calculated student’s marks based on the first three exams conducted in March 2020. Students who have completed all the CBSE 10th class exams got the results based on their performance in the exams. However, students who appeared for more than three exams got results based on the average of the best three subjects.