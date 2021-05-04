New Delhi: Principals of Delhi government schools have asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to delay Class 10 results and it may be difficult to submit result sheets by the current CBSE Class 10 board exam 2021 result date. This comes two days after CBSE announced guidelines for revised assessment scheme for Class 10 students. Also Read - CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 Result to be Declared by THIS Date. Check BIG Update Here

CBSE Class 10 boards which were scheduled to commence from May 4 were cancelled due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Recently, CBSE exam controller Sanyam Bhardwaj confirmed that the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 Result will be announced by June 20, 2021.

CBSE has asked affiliated schools to form a result committee consisting of principal and seven teachers for finalising the results. Five teachers from the school should be from Mathematics, Social Science, Science and two languages. Also, two teachers from neighbouring schools should be co-opted by the school as the external members of the committee.

However, several school principals have said they would not be able to carry out the steps listed by CBSE within the stipulated time.

When the CBSE announced the cancellation of the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021, it stated that the results for the Class 10 Board Exam 2021 students will be compiled on the basis of an ‘objective criterion’.

While CBSE notified that the marking scheme for the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 candidates will be based on the internal assessment and two other criteria as follows:

a) based on the marks scored by the candidate in different tests/exams conducted by the school in the course of the year.

b) the marks should be in consonance with the past performance of the school in CBSE Class 10 Board exams.