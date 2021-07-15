CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 Result: With lakhs of students waiting for board exam results, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a circular to all its affiliated schools after which there has been a rise in speculations that the announcement of CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 result might get delayed further. As per earlier reports, the CBSE is scheduled to declare the CBSE Class 10 results by next week (July 20) and Class 12 Board Exam 2021 results by the end of the month (July 31).Also Read - CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam Results Releasing This Week? Here's What Top Official Has to Say

In its circular, the CBSE has asked the schools to stick to the marking or assessment policy formulated by it for awarding marks to the students and also warned the schools against giving inflated marks to students. The circular further read, "The Tabulation Policy of Class-X was to understand the principles of evaluation namely reliability, fairness and validity during the process of evaluation and to take care of the variation in school-level evaluation process, standardize the scores across schools through a process of moderation of marks. This was necessary for the interest of fairness and to ensure that the marks allotted are comparable and there is no adverse impact or undue gain for any student because of the methodology and the processes of evaluation used by an individual school."

In a bid to support the CBSE affiliated schools in the aforementioned task of importance, the CBSE has given best of three years performance including marks distribution and mean marks for reference purposes. The CBSE board further stated. "Accordingly, schools were expected to follow the reference distribution while awarding marks. However, upon data analysis post uploading of marks by schools, it has been observed that while a majority of schools have followed the reference distribution, some schools have not done the same and bunched the marks in upper brackets of the given reference range. e.g. instead of distributing theory marks in 70-80 range, marks have been bunched between 77-80 range."

The CBSE is of the view that this is unfair for the actually deserving candidates and that is why the respective schools are directed to comply with the tabulation policy by awarding marks, similar with the best historic performance in terms of the number of students at each level of marks in the range 96 to 100 marks (Theory + Internal Assessment).

“The cases of all the candidates who have been awarded 96 and more marks should be reviewed and revised in a manner that the number of students scoring 96 and above in a subject, this year, is not more than the number of students scoring those marks in that subject, as per the best historic performance of the last three years,” the CBSE circular read.