New Delhi: Delhi government schools in the national capital have been ordered to assess those students over the phone who missed one or more of their Class 10 pre-board exams. The Delhi government's education department has asked affiliated schools to conduct a "one to one assessment" on-call so that their final results for CBSE Class 10 board exams can be prepared.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled Class 10 board exams in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

CBSE has instructed all schools to form their own result committees to decide how the marks will be allocated for assessment they could not conduct or for exams that the students did not appear for. These marks would be evaluated out of 80.

The education department has issued centralized evaluation directives which are to be followed in by all Delhi government schools.

Class 10 pre-board exams in these schools had to be wrapped up before the maths exams after COVID-19 cases increased in Delhi.

The education department has directed schools to allocate marks for mathematics exam on the bases of average of the papers in which they have performed the best.

The CBSE affiliated schools are required to complete the results process for the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2021 and share them with the CBSE by June 5 and the results 2021 are scheduled to be announced on June 20.