CBSE Class 10 board exam 2028: New curriculum structure announced, Artificial Intelligence added to skill papers

CBSE has revised the Class 10 curriculum for the 2028 board exams, introducing five compulsory subjects alongside skill options like Artificial Intelligence and Data Science.

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CBSE update: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has clarified the examination structure for the Class 10 board exams in 2028. Students will have five compulsory subjects and can opt for an additional skill subject, which may help them pass the exam if they fail in Mathematics, Science, or Social Science. The board has provided two options for students to fulfil the vocational education requirement: ‘Kaushal Vikas’ or any one of the 22 notified skill subjects.

CBSE introduces Artificial Intelligence (AI)

The clarification applies to students currently studying in Class 9 during the 2026-27 academic session, who will appear for their Class 10 board examinations in 2028. It does not apply to the current Class 10 batch. The board has also clarified that the subjects ‘Individuals in Society’, ‘Environmental Education’, and the ‘Modules of Computational Thinking (CT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI)’ will not be part of the curriculum for these batches.

In a communication to school principals, Praggya M Singh, Director (Academics), CBSE, said the changes were being made to align the introduction of the new curricular area with the implementation schedule.

“Vocational education shall continue to be a compulsory curricular area for students of Class 10 (2028 batch). To fulfil this requirement, students may opt for either the subject ‘Kaushal Vikas’ or any one of the 22 skill subjects notified by the board,” she said.

Five Compulsory Subjects Under Revised Structure

Under the revised structure, students will have to appear for board examinations in five compulsory subjects:

Two languages

Mathematics

Science

Social Science

However, students will study nine compulsory curricular subjects in total. These will also include a third language, art education, physical education and well-being, and vocational education.

Vocational Education Options and Skill Subject Replacement Rule

Students opting for any of the 22 skill subjects will have to appear for a Class 10 board examination in their chosen subject. The marks and grades will be reflected in the CBSE marksheet. Students who pass the examination will also receive certification under the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF). The notified skill subjects include Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Information Technology, Financial Markets, Healthcare, and Design Thinking.

“Students opting for any of the 22 skill subjects shall have to appear in the board examination in the respective skill subject in Class 10 (2027-28). The marks and grades for that skill subject will be reflected in the marksheet issued by the Board, as per existing practice,” the CBSE said.